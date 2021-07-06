Feedback

100+ Babies Born At Texas Hospital During 'Summertime Baby Boom'

By Anna Gallegos

July 6, 2021

Newborn Infant Yawning in Crib
Photo: Getty Images

Doctors and nurses at the Andrews Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth were incredibly busy in late June thanks to a baby boom.

Andrews Women's Hospital is considered a "high-volume delivery hospital" with an average of 16 deliveries a day, but two days in June far exceeded that.

Starting on June 24, 52 babies - 25 girls and 27 boys - were delivered over a period of 47 hours.

The second baby boom started on June 28 when 55 babies were born over a period of 44 hours. Doctors also delivered one set of twin girls.

Among these 107 newborns, "Atlas" and "Daniel" were the most popular names for boys while "Gianna" and "Reign" were the most popular girl names, according to a statement from Baylor Scott & White.

The hospital beat its 2018 record when it delivered 48 babies in 41 hours.

What makes the Fort Worth baby boom even more impressive is that the U.S. is in the middle of a baby bust. The number of births have declined since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

