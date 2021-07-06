Can You Guess The Most Successful City In Arizona?

Success may be a relative term, but Zippia turned it into a science.

Success can be measured but high incomes, low unemployment rates, and great educations and that's just what Zippia did. The website used data from the Census' 2012-2016 American Community Survey PUMS dataset.

The cities in each state were ranked by median income, unemployment rate, and education rate to determine the most successful cities in each state.

So what is the most successful city in Arizona?

According to the study, it is Paradise Valley.

Paradise Valley's median annual income is about $173,487. In addition, the city has a 2.4% unemployment rate and a 72.5% education rate.

Paradise Valley is so successful that it's in the top ten most successful cities in the entire United States.

Here are the states with the top 10 most successful cities in the United States:

Glencoe, Illinois Floris, Virginia Ladue, Missouri Bellaire, Texas Chevy Chase, Maryland Palo Verdes Estates, California Mountain Brook, Alabama Paradise Valley, Arizona The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio Lawrence, New York

The median annual income in the top city in America, Glencoe, IL, is a whopping $185,320 per year.

Click here to check out the the full list of the most successful cities in each state.