Gwen Stefani Rocked Cowboy Boots In Wedding Photos, Shelton Sported Jeans

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton said "I do" on Saturday during an intimate, at-home wedding on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, reported People.

Stefani posted some seriously sweet wedding pics to Instagram on Monday. She wrote, "July 3, 2021 dreams do come true!!!"

The pics showed some sweet moments alone with some serious ones.

There was a photo of Shelton driving Stefani away on a golf cart that was beautified with white tulle bows.

One of the photos showed the couple sharing a kiss in front of their elegant, 5-tier wedding cake, while another showed the two posing on a cliff and overlooking beautiful, green trees at sunset.

So what were the two wearing?

Stefani rocked a stunning Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a plunging neckline. She paired it with none other than some classy white cowboy boots. Her hair was pulled back under her chapel-length veil.

Stefani changed into "a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the after party, said Vera Wang, who released photos of the look.

Shelton wore a black tuxedo jacket with a white shirt, a black vest, and a light-colored bow tie. On the bottom half he rocked some classic blue jeans

Check out the photos below: