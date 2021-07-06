Feedback

Gwen Stefani Rocked Cowboy Boots In Wedding Photos, Shelton Sported Jeans

By Ginny Reese

July 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton said "I do" on Saturday during an intimate, at-home wedding on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, reported People.

Stefani posted some seriously sweet wedding pics to Instagram on Monday. She wrote, "July 3, 2021 dreams do come true!!!"

The pics showed some sweet moments alone with some serious ones.

There was a photo of Shelton driving Stefani away on a golf cart that was beautified with white tulle bows.

One of the photos showed the couple sharing a kiss in front of their elegant, 5-tier wedding cake, while another showed the two posing on a cliff and overlooking beautiful, green trees at sunset.

So what were the two wearing?

Stefani rocked a stunning Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown with a plunging neckline. She paired it with none other than some classy white cowboy boots. Her hair was pulled back under her chapel-length veil.

Stefani changed into "a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the after party, said Vera Wang, who released photos of the look.

Shelton wore a black tuxedo jacket with a white shirt, a black vest, and a light-colored bow tie. On the bottom half he rocked some classic blue jeans

Check out the photos below:

Chat About Gwen Stefani Rocked Cowboy Boots In Wedding Photos, Shelton Sported Jeans

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.