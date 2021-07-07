2 Minnesota Cities Among The Best & Worst Cities For First-Time Homebuyers

There's a lot of work that goes into purchasing your first home, like finding the perfect location, the right pricing, added features you want, and the list goes on.

With multiple components to house shopping, where to start can be difficult. WalletHub, a personal finance site, simplified the process and compared 300 cities of various sizes to find the best and worst areas for first-time homebuyers.

Here is was WalletHub had to say about first-time homebuyers:

"For people willing and able to invest in a house this year, the search for a first home requires careful consideration of a number of factors. Buyers must balance what they want and need with what they can afford. Often, people begin searching for their dream homes without a realistic idea of market prices, interest rates or even their eligibility to get a mortgage."

To complete the list, researchers looked at 22 key indicators that fall under the categories of "market attractiveness, affordability, and quality of life."

Out of all 300 cities reviewed, where did two Minnesota cities rank on the list?

No. 144: Minneapolis

No. 157: St. Paul

According to WalletHub, here are 2021's 10 best cities for first-time homebuyers:

Chesapeake, VA Gilbert, AZ Lincoln, NE Cape Coral, FL Boise, ID Hampton, VA Peoria, AZ Virginia Beach, VA Norfolk, VA Surprise, AZ

To view the complete list, click here.