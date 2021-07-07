Jimmie Allen Hopes His Children's Book Will Empower Kids To Use Their Voice

Jimmie first announced My Voice Is A Trumpet back in October in a lengthy message posted to his social media. In it, he shared that he was inspired to write a children's book from listening to stories from his kindergarten and first grade teachers. He shared:

"I've been wanting to write a children’s books for as long as I can remember. Hearing stories in school from my kindergarten teacher Ms Alexander, 1st grade teacher Ms Sharp to Children’s story in church from Ms Collick really inspired me. Kids are amazing gifts and it’s our job to teach them at a young age the importance of using your voice for good. Thank you @anastasmargaretfor taking a chance on me, working with me on this book and giving me a home with @penguinbooks @penguinkids. Thanks for his opportunity. Thank you to the amazing @cathyannstudiofor your wonderful gift of illustration and bringing the book to life. To my team @unitedtalentI appreciate every opportunity and platform y’all bring in. My team at @wideopenmusic. Y’all are rockstars thankful for each of you, Ash, Brendan, Lauren. Wow I’m an Author!!"

My Voice Is A Trumpet will be available on July 13th.