These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Texas In 2020

Around 3.6 million babies were born in the United States last year, and just over 365,000 of those births happened in Texas.

This month the Social Security Administration gave some insight into these 3.6 million new lives by releasing its list of the most popular baby names for 2020.

Every year the SSA complies lists of the most popular names in the entire country and each state based on Social Security card application data.

In Texas, the top 10 female names for 2020 were

Olivia

Emma

Camila

Isabella

Mia

Sophia

Ava

Amelia

Sofia

Charlotte



Other interesting girl names that were among the 100 most common are Ximena, Nova and Alaia.

Some names showed up twice on the list but with different spellings, including Camila and Kamila, or Arianna and Ariana.

The top 10 male names for 2020 were

Liam

Noah

Mateo

Elijah

Sebastian

Oliver

Daniel

Santiago

Benjamin

Alexander



Other interesting boy names included Gael, Easton, and Maverick.

Nationwide, Liam and Olivia were the top two names. Olivia has been one of the top five baby names since 2008 while Liam started gaining popularity in 2013.

Photo: Getty Images