This Missouri City Is Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.

After being stuck in lockdown with their significant others, data has shown that an increase in infidelity spiked in certain cities across the country.

A new study by Ashley Madison, a dating site for cheaters, revealed the top 20 most unfaithful U.S. cities.

As of last year, Ashley Madison saw a spike in sign-ups between March 1 and April 25. The number of sign-ups averaged about 17,000 new accounts created daily. The state-by-state breakdown for cheating was published in The Journal of Sex Research. They reviewed the number of sign-ups on Ashley Madison between June 20, 2020, and September 22, 2020, on a per capita basis.

Despite what is commonly thought about men and cheating, the research found that women were actually more likely to cheat than men.

Per The New York Post, Dr. Tammy Nelson, the author of When You're the One Who Cheats, said, "Men have been traditionally portrayed as the ones capable of balancing both a spouse and a lover," but data shows that is not the case. "But the truth is, women are better at multitasking — and according to this study, they may be better at cheating."

So, which Missouri city is among the top 20 cities in the U.S. for cheating?

No. 8: St. Louis

According to Ashley Madison, here are the top 20 cities for cheating in the U.S.: