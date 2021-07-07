WWE 'SmackDown' To Headline 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival

WWE's Friday Night SmackDown show will headline the upcoming Rolling Loud Miami 2021 festival amid its return to a touring schedule.

The FOX program will air live from the Miami hip-hop festival on Friday, July 23, Deadline.com reports.

Rolling Loud Miami will take place from July 23-25 in what will mark the event's sixth year.

The WWE Superstars will compete in matches live from the festival, which features a lineup including headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone and A$AP Rocky, live at Rolling Loud Miami, with the remainder of the July 23 episode of SmackDown being held at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE initially announced its official return to a live touring schedule for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year in May, which will begin with a trio of live tapings in Texas next week:

Friday, July 16: SmackDown– Toyota Center in Houston

Sunday, July 18: Money In The Bank – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

Monday, July 19: RAW – American Airlines Center in Dallas

The company later announced three additional televised tapings for the remainder of July, which includes the following:

Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

WWE also announced SmackDown will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on September 10, marking its first show at the World's Most Famous Arena since December 2019.