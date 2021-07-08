These 2 South Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Run Cities In America

If you've ever traveled to another city, you have probably noticed some differences from where you live. Maybe the roads are a little smoother, or the traffic is more congested. Perhaps the crime rate is higher than you're used to or you feel safer walking down the street alone. How cities are managed can affect each of these scenarios, but how do you know which city runs the best?

WalletHub recently released a study detailing the best-run cities in the country, comparing the efficiency of 150 of the largest cities to determine which were managed the best and which could use some improvement. As a result, two in South Carolina made the cut.

So where do South Carolina cities rank on the list?

No. 27: Charleston

No. 83: Columbia

Here are the Top 10 best-run cities in America:

Nampa, Idaho Boise, Idaho Fort Wayne, Indiana Nashua, New Hampshire Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky Lincoln, Nebraska Durham, North Carolina Rapid City, South Dakota Las Cruces, New Mexico Virginia Beach, Virginia

To determine the list, WalletHub compared each city using six factors: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure & pollution. These factors were then evaluated using 38 relevant metrics, including high school graduation rate, average life expectancy, violent crime rate, unemployment rate, median annual household income, average commute time, water quality, air pollution, and more.

Check out the full list of cities here.