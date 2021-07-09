These Were The Most Popular Baby Names In Florida In 2020

By Zuri Anderson

July 9, 2021

Head shot close up portrait of adorable african american toddler.
Photo: Getty Images

Some people just love looking up baby names. Whether they're looking for the perfect name for their own child or just being curious, people enjoy seeing which ones are trending each year. It could even be your own name!

There are plenty of unique names out there, but some are just more popular than others.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has a whole database on the most popular baby names per year, and they even break it down by state. So what were parents picking in Florida?

SAA officials said 1,554 babies were named Liam last year, making it the most popular boy name. For girls, it was Emma with 1,124 babies.

Here are the Top 10 most popular boy names in Florida last year:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Lucas
  4. Elijah
  5. Oliver
  6. Benjamin
  7. Ethan
  8. Sebastian
  9. Dylan
  10. Alexander

And, here were the most popular girl names!

  1. Emma
  2. Olivia
  3. Isabella
  4. Sophia
  5. Mia
  6. Ava
  7. Amelia
  8. Charlotte
  9. Gianna
  10. Luna

To see where other names ranked in Florida and other states, click here.

