Shark Week 2021 is upon us and iHeartRadio has the perfect tunes for honoring the annual Discovery Channel tradition. From Taylor Swift, to LL Cool J to Zac Brown Band, this playlist features all the necessary tunes to listen to during the week-long festivities.
1. "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay" - Otis Redding
2. "Barbara Ann" - Beach Boys
3. "California Girls" - Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg
4. "Cake By The Ocean" - DNCE
5. "Maneater" - Hall & Oates
6. "Heat Waves" - Glass Animals
7. "Shark In The Water" - V V Brown
8. "Knee Deep" - Zac Brown Band ft. Jimmy Buffett
9. "Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
12. "Under The Boardwalk" - John Mellencamp
13. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" - Luke Bryan
14. "Sharkbait" - Teddy Geiger
15. "ocean eyes" - Billie Eilish
16. "Bubble Toes" - Jack Johnson
17. "Deepest Bluest" - LL Cool J
18. "Black Magic Woman" - Santana
19. "Stir It Up" - Bob Marley & The Wailers
20. "The Tide Is High" - Blondie
21. "Summertime" - DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
22. "Sail On" - Commodores
23. "Vacation" - Thomas Rhett
24. "Cold Water" - Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber
25. "Don't Stop Me Now" - Queen
26. "Lula On The Beach" - Seaway
27. "Coney Island" - Taylor Swift
28. "The Beach" - All Time Low
29. "Feels Like Summer" - Childish Gambino
30. "Heatstroke" - Calvin Harris ft. Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande