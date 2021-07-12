30 Songs To Celebrate Shark Week

July 12, 2021

Great White Shark Swimming In Sea
Photo: Getty Images

Shark Week 2021 is upon us and iHeartRadio has the perfect tunes for honoring the annual Discovery Channel tradition. From Taylor Swift, to LL Cool J to Zac Brown Band, this playlist features all the necessary tunes to listen to during the week-long festivities.

1. "(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay" - Otis Redding

2. "Barbara Ann" - Beach Boys

3. "California Girls" - Katy Perry ft. Snoop Dogg

4. "Cake By The Ocean" - DNCE

5. "Maneater" - Hall & Oates

6. "Heat Waves" - Glass Animals

7. "Shark In The Water" - V V Brown

8. "Knee Deep" - Zac Brown Band ft. Jimmy Buffett

9. "Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

10. "Wipe Out" - Sufaris

11. "Waves" - Mr. Probz

12. "Under The Boardwalk" - John Mellencamp

13. "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" - Luke Bryan

14. "Sharkbait" - Teddy Geiger

15. "ocean eyes" - Billie Eilish

16. "Bubble Toes" - Jack Johnson

17. "Deepest Bluest" - LL Cool J

18. "Black Magic Woman" - Santana

19. "Stir It Up" - Bob Marley & The Wailers

20. "The Tide Is High" - Blondie

21. "Summertime" - DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

22. "Sail On" - Commodores

23. "Vacation" - Thomas Rhett

24. "Cold Water" - Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber

25. "Don't Stop Me Now" - Queen

26. "Lula On The Beach" - Seaway

27. "Coney Island" - Taylor Swift

28. "The Beach" - All Time Low

29. "Feels Like Summer" - Childish Gambino

30. "Heatstroke" - Calvin Harris ft. Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 30 Songs To Celebrate Shark Week

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.