Cow Poo May Soon Be Fueling Cars And Homes In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

July 12, 2021

The future of renewable natural fuels here in Arizona could be... cow poop?

You heard that right. A new energy facility near Phoenix is planning to use cow manure to create energy for cars and homes in Arizona.

KGUN 9 reported that the new facility has plans to open in December.

The facility will capture the methane from cow poop and use the biogas as a renewable natural fuel.

Stakeholders explained to The Arizona Republic that the process will take all of the harmful gases out of the manure that would normally harm the environment and exacerbate climate change, and turn it into something useful.

The project for the new natural fuels is a partnership between the Butterfield Dairy Farm in Buckeye and West Virginia-based renewable energy company Avolta.

Southwest Gas will be helping to transport all of the biogas to sale to other outlets as well.

In recent months, a number of other renewable gas facilities have popped up all over the southwest, including other parts of Arizona as well as California. In fact, the partnership with Avolta is one of at least five new renewable natural gas facilities that are in or are opening in Arizona.

