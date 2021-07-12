These 3 Louisiana Cities Are Among The Most Stressed Cities In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

July 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

There's no doubt that the past year and a half has been stressful. Whether it's stress from losing a job, lacking money for bills, or a friend or family member getting sick, this year has been tough on everyone. Some cities, however, were more stressed overall than others.

WalletHub released a study comparing more than 180 of the most populous cities across the country to determine which were the most (and least) stressed cities. Three in Louisiana made the cut, with one even making the Top 5.

Here are the most stressed cities in Louisiana:

  • No. 3: New Orleans
  • No. 12: Shreveport
  • No. 33: Baton Rouge

Here are the Top 10 most stressful cities in the country:

  1. Cleveland, Ohio
  2. Detroit, Michigan
  3. New Orleans, Louisiana
  4. Baltimore, Maryland
  5. Newark, New Jersey
  6. San Bernardino, California
  7. Birmingham, Alabama
  8. North Las Vegas, Nevada
  9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  10. Memphis, Tennessee

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities using four factors: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health & safety stress. Those factors were then evaluated on 41 relevant metrics, including job security, income growth, unemployment rate, foreclosure rate, poverty rate, food insecurity, housing affordability, separate and divorce rate, chid care cost, share of adults diagnosed with depression, share of adult smokers, and crime rate, among others.

Check out the full list here.

