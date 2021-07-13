Guess Which Michigan Cities Are The Most & Least Stressed In The U.S.?

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 13, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone experiences some stress in their life, and in the last year alone, stress levels have increased for several reasons.

With stress at an all-time high, WalletHub, a personal finance site, compiled a list of the most and least stressed cities in America.

Here is what the report noted about stress:

"Stress is not always a bad thing, though. Certain kinds of stress can have positive effects on a person's well-being, at least in the right doses. According to Psychology Today, "A little bit of stress, known as 'acute stress,' can be exciting—it keeps us active and alert." When stress reaches an unmanageable level, however, it turns "chronic." That's when we become vulnerable to its damaging effects such as health problems and loss of productivity."

Researchers looked at over 180 cities across the U.S. to find out which ones stress more than others. To determine the most and least stressed cities, they reviewed data across four key dimensions: work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.

So, which Michigan cities are on the list and where do they rank?

  • No. 2: Detroit
  • No. 132: Grand Rapids

According to WalletHub, out of 182 U.S. cities, here are the 10 most stressed:

  1. Cleveland, OH
  2. Detroit, MI
  3. New Orleans, LA
  4. Baltimore, MD
  5. Newark, NJ
  6. San Bernardino, CA
  7. Birmingham, AL
  8. North Las Vegas, NV
  9. Philadelphia, PA
  10. Memphis, TN

To see the complete list, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Guess Which Michigan Cities Are The Most & Least Stressed In The U.S.?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.