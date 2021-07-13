Spray Painted Truck Crashes Into Louisville Metro Corrections

A man is now in police custody after he crashed a pickup truck into the side of the Louisville Metro Corrections building on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets around 12:15 p.m.

The man's identity hasn't been released, but authorities believe he intentionally drove into the jail building. No injuries have been reported, according to WDRB.

The truck is spray painted with the words "Patria y Vida," which means "homeland and life" in English.