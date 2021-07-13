Spray Painted Truck Crashes Into Louisville Metro Corrections

By Anna Gallegos

July 13, 2021

Photo: Louisville Metro Police Department

A man is now in police custody after he crashed a pickup truck into the side of the Louisville Metro Corrections building on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets around 12:15 p.m.

The man's identity hasn't been released, but authorities believe he intentionally drove into the jail building. No injuries have been reported, according to WDRB.

The truck is spray painted with the words "Patria y Vida," which means "homeland and life" in English.

It's also the name of a song that has become the rallying cry for the current protests in Cuba. Cubans are protesting the country's government amid a shortage of food and medicine due to an economic crisis, CNN reported.

Authorities have not said what the phrase has to do with the crash. and they have no motive at this time.

Louisville Metro Police have blocked off the area near Sixth and Liberty as they continue to investigate the crash site. The bomb squad was also sent to the crash scene and the Hall of Justice was evacuated as precautions.

“We don’t believe that anyone is at risk at this time,” Maj. Shannon Lauder with Metro Corrections told the Louisville Courier Journal.

