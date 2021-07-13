Spray Painted Truck Crashes Into Louisville Metro Corrections
By Anna Gallegos
July 13, 2021
A man is now in police custody after he crashed a pickup truck into the side of the Louisville Metro Corrections building on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets around 12:15 p.m.
The man's identity hasn't been released, but authorities believe he intentionally drove into the jail building. No injuries have been reported, according to WDRB.
The truck is spray painted with the words "Patria y Vida," which means "homeland and life" in English.
Video shows a truck crashed into the entrance to Metro Corrections in downtown Louisville. Click here for more, and tune in to WDRB News at 4 for live reports: https://t.co/t7H3zGn12K pic.twitter.com/DAVgSdSUjj— WDRB News (@WDRBNews) July 13, 2021
It's also the name of a song that has become the rallying cry for the current protests in Cuba. Cubans are protesting the country's government amid a shortage of food and medicine due to an economic crisis, CNN reported.
Authorities have not said what the phrase has to do with the crash. and they have no motive at this time.
Louisville Metro Police have blocked off the area near Sixth and Liberty as they continue to investigate the crash site. The bomb squad was also sent to the crash scene and the Hall of Justice was evacuated as precautions.
“We don’t believe that anyone is at risk at this time,” Maj. Shannon Lauder with Metro Corrections told the Louisville Courier Journal.
A truck has crashed into the front of Louisville’s Metro Corrections at 6th and Liberty. The block is taped off— Alyssa Newton 📸 (@AlyssaKNewton) July 13, 2021
(Scene from @WHAS11, @wjakecannon)
The spray paint on the truck says ““Patria y Vida” a new Cuban song with challenging the government. >> https://t.co/f7tR5qpor8 pic.twitter.com/NoxzHkTtbT