These Two Wisconsin Cities Are Among The Best For An Active Lifestyle

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 14, 2021

Being active and working out can be tricky, but continuously staying active is the real challenge, especially if where you live makes it hard to keep your goal of having an active lifestyle.

Luckily for Wisconsinites, two cities are among the best for an active lifestyle, according to STORAGECafé.

After reviewing data from 100 of America's largest populated cities, STORAGECafé released a list of the best cities for active lifestyles. Here is how the report broke down their research:

"We've analyzed cities based on several key indicators that foster an active lifestyle including venues for exercising, walkability, bike-friendliness, overall health, weather and natural conditions, including park space per capita, air quality index, days with precipitation, beach length and fitness club access and costs, as well as self-storage costs – sports, biking and workout equipment is often kept in storage."

So, which Wisconsin cities are among the best for an active lifestyle?

  • No. 12: Madison
  • No. 81: Milwaukee

Here are STORAGECafé's top 20 best cities for an active lifestyle:

  1. Irvine, CA
  2. Long Beach, CA
  3. Chandler, CA
  4. Scottsdale, AZ
  5. Arlington, VA
  6. Minneapolis, MN
  7. Omaha, NE
  8. Boise, ID
  9. Seattle, WA
  10. Henderson, NV
  11. Reno, NV
  12. Madison, WI
  13. San Diego, CA
  14. Pittsburgh, PA
  15. Gilbert, AZ
  16. Plano, TX
  17. Glendale, AZ
  18. Tampa, FL
  19. Lincoln, NE
  20. St. Petersburg, FL

To see the complete report, click here.

