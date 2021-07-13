TSA Employee Facing Charges For Allegedly Taking Photos Of Female Travelers

A Minnesota Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee is now facing charges after taking photos of female travelers.

According to FOX 9, court documents allege that a 37-year-old employee of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport had 42 photos of travelers on his personal phone. Allegedly, he had taken the photos of women off the airport's closed-circuit camera system over the course of a year.

The documents also note that all of the photos were of women wearing shorts, tight pants, tank tops, or low-cut shirts.

The photos were discovered on the man's phone while detectives were looking into him for a different investigation where the employee allegedly leaked a video of a security breach that happened on May 1, 2021.

Authorities believed the employee leaked the video to Minnesota Public Radio. As part of the security breach investigation, detectives obtained a warrant to search the employee's phone, which is when they found the 42 photos of women at the airport.

In a statement, TSA said:

"The TSA is cooperating with the MSP Airport Police Department and the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Metropolitan Airports Commission regarding their investigation. The subject, who has been criminally charged, is on administrative leave. TSA takes passenger privacy very seriously and will refer further comment on this matter to law enforcement."