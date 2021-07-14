Can You Guess Michigan's Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor?

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

July is dubbed as National Ice Cream Month and July 18 is National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate the delicious summertime treat, pick up your state's most popular ice cream flavor and enjoy a scoop (or multiple).

If you don't know the most popular ice cream flavor in your state, Instacart, a grocery pickup and delivery service, looked at the most purchased ice cream flavors across the U.S. to compile a list of the most popular ice cream flavors in each state.

Here is the scoop on what the report said about the most purchased ice cream flavors:

"Because vanilla is hands down the most purchased ice cream flavor in every state — accounting for more than a quarter (26.2%) of all ice cream sales in the U.S. — we dug a little deeper to find out what people are buying when they step out of their vanilla comfort zone. To do this, we determined which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the national average."

So, what is Michigan's most popular ice cream flavor?

Moose tracks!

Moose tracks consist of vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cups, and famous Moose Tracks fudge.

The popular flavor was also the top ice cream pick in 12 other states: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

To see what each ice cream flavor was deemed the most popular in each state, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Can You Guess Michigan's Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.