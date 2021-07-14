Can You Guess Wisconsin's Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor?

July is dubbed as National Ice Cream Month and July 18 is National Ice Cream Day. To celebrate the delicious summertime treat, pick up your state's most popular ice cream flavor and enjoy a scoop (or multiple).

If you don't know the most popular ice cream flavor in your state, Instacart, a grocery pickup and delivery service, looked at the most purchased ice cream flavors across the U.S. to compile a list of the most popular ice cream flavors in each state.

Here is the scoop on what the report said about the most purchased ice cream flavors:

"Because vanilla is hands down the most purchased ice cream flavor in every state — accounting for more than a quarter (26.2%) of all ice cream sales in the U.S. — we dug a little deeper to find out what people are buying when they step out of their vanilla comfort zone. To do this, we determined which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the national average."

So, what is Wisconsin's most popular ice cream flavor?

Moose tracks!

Moose tracks consist of vanilla ice cream, peanut butter cups, and famous Moose Tracks fudge.

The popular flavor was also the top ice cream pick in 12 other states: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

To see what each ice cream flavor was deemed the most popular in each state, click here.