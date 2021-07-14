Is Your Favorite Ice Cream The Same As The Rest Of Nebraska?

By Kelly Fisher

July 14, 2021

It’s time to indulge in some ice cream — and the sky is the limit when it comes to ice cream flavors.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday (July 18), and to help you get your sweet tooth ready, Instacart highlighted the most beloved ice cream flavors in America.

The findings are broken down state-by-state.

Instacart, the grocery delivery service, pinpointed the most popular flavors by examining its “purchase data featuring thousands of different ice cream products to reveal each state’s uniquely popular ice cream flavor.”

Chocolate and vanilla are classics. In fact, vanilla accounts for 26.2% of ice cream sales nationwide, according to Instacart.

But the grocery hub favorite flavors span way beyond the staples, including, among many others:

  • Green Tea
  • Rocky Road
  • Moose Tracks
  • Chocolate Chocolate Chip
  • Mango
  • Rainbow Sherbet
  • Rum Raising
  • Pistachio

Instacart found that Moose Tracks was the No. 1 pick in a dozen states, followed by a four-way split between Rocky Road, Green Tea, Coffee and Birthday Cake.

So, what do Nebraskans buy the most, compared to the national average?

Nebraska opts for Moose Tracks ice cream.

Best Things Nebraska mapped out the best ice cream parlors in the state, from Ivanna Cone in Lincoln to Dairy Chef in Omaha.

Get “the scoop” on ice cream in Nebraska here.

See the full breakdown from Instacart here.

