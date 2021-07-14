Tayla Lynn Releases Album In Honor Of Her Iconic 'Memaw,' Loretta Lynn

Tayla Lynn has the ultimate tribute to her grandmother, a woman she lovingly refers to as “Memaw.”

To the rest of the world, “Memaw” is country icon, Loretta Lynn.

Tayla is unveiling her new album Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn, a project that puts Tayla’s spin on her legendary Memaw’s greatest hits.

The latest solo endeavor branches out from Tayla’s previous work, including with the trio Stealing Angels, with Caroline Cutbirth and Jennifer Wayne.

Tayla Lynn Sings Loretta Lynn is out following a soft release, according to the Country Note.

The album includes Tayla's approach to “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “The Pill” and others, plus a “Greetings From Loretta” track.