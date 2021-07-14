These Texas Athletes Are Headed To The Tokyo Olympics
By Anna Gallegos
July 14, 2021
The Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin on July 23. While this Olympic games will be much different than years past because of the pandemic, numerous Texans will be representing Team USA.
Team USA announced its final roster of 613 athletes across 44 different sports. Thirty-one of these athletes are from Texas, and the list includes some notable names like gymnastic all-star Simone Biles of Spring and WNBA player Brittney Griner from Houston.
Here's the list of all 31 Texas athletes and their home towns:
Archery:
- Mackenzie Brown (Flint)
Baseball:
- Shane Baz (Cypress)
- Scott Kazmir (Cypress Falls)
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Sugar Land)
Women's basketball:
- Ariel Atkins (Dallas)
- Brittney Griner (Houston)
The Guards 🤩🇺🇸@S10Bird @SkyDigg4 @cgray209 @jewellloyd @DianaTaurasi & Ariel Atkins@TeamUSA x #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/MP4mlPngI7— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) June 21, 2021
Boxing:
- Virginia Fuchs (Houston)
Cycling:
- Lawson Craddock (Houston)
Diving:
- Alison Gibson (Austin)
- Hailey Hernandez (Southlake)
Southlake Olympian Hailey Hernandez received a hometown hero sendoff ahead of the 2020 games in two weeks. She is the youngest female diver on @TeamUSA going to Tokyo.— Sandra Sadek (@ssadek19) July 10, 2021
On assignment for @impactnews_gcs pic.twitter.com/lvfTkLiawn
Fencing:
- Courtney Hurley (San Antonio)
- Kelley Hurley (San Antonio)
Gymnastics:
- Simone Biles (Spring)
Karate:
- Thomas Scott (Richardson)
Men's Rugby:
- Kevon Williams (Houston)
Shooting:
- Austen Smith (Keller)
- Phillip Jungman (Caldwell)
Women's Softball:
- Catherine Osterman (Houston)
Swimming:
- Simone Manuel (Sugar Land)
.@swimone's incredible swim 💥— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2021
(via @USASwimming)pic.twitter.com/rjPoe86Ghq
Table Tennis:
- Huijing Wang (Sugar Land)
Tennis:
- Austin Krajicek (Plano)
Track and Field:
- Ariana Ince (Gonzales)
- Bryce Deadmon (Missouri City)
- Bryce Hoppel (Midland)
- Fred Kerley (San Antonio)
- Jasmine Moore (Grand Prairie)
- Raevyn Rogers (Houston)
- Steffin McCarter (Copperas Cove)
Women's Volleyball:
- Chiaka Ogbogu (Coppell)
Weightlifting:
- Jourdan Delacruz (Wylie)
Wrestling:
- Tamyra Mensah-Stock (Katy)
This is what we're all about ❤️— On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) January 12, 2021
Wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock gives 5x World Champion Adeline Gray a shoutout after their match last week. #WomenSupportingWomen pic.twitter.com/UMkWT64CZP