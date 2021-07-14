These Texas Athletes Are Headed To The Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics are slated to begin on July 23. While this Olympic games will be much different than years past because of the pandemic, numerous Texans will be representing Team USA.

Team USA announced its final roster of 613 athletes across 44 different sports. Thirty-one of these athletes are from Texas, and the list includes some notable names like gymnastic all-star Simone Biles of Spring and WNBA player Brittney Griner from Houston.

Here's the list of all 31 Texas athletes and their home towns:

Archery:

Mackenzie Brown (Flint)

Baseball:

Shane Baz (Cypress)

(Cypress) Scott Kazmir (Cypress Falls)

(Cypress Falls) Simeon Woods Richardson (Sugar Land)

Women's basketball: