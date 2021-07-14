This Restaurant Has The Best Mac And Cheese In Nashville

Macaroni and cheese.

For many people, the dish is their go-to comfort food, whether its from the store or made from scratch. And while the boxed stuff is always good, sometimes you just want a home-cooked version prepared by someone else. With all the amazing restaurants around Nashville, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the cheesy, decadent dish.

So which Nashville restaurant has the highest-rated mac and cheese?

Monell's Dining & Catering

According to Yelp, this family-style southern haven serves up the best mac and cheese in all of Nashville. With 4.5 stars and over 1,500 reviews, it's clear that everyone who stops by is sure to find something they enjoy.

Monell's has multiple locations around Nashville but the original is located at 1235 6th Ave. North. For more information, visit their website here.