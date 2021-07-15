Can You Guess Nevada's Favorite Candy?

Do you prefer chocolate or fruity candy? What kind of candy do you think your state loves the most?

Zippia conducted a study to find that out. The website used Google Trends to find out the favorite candy of each state.

So what candy is Nevada's favorite?

According to the study, it's M&Ms.

Nevada was the only state where the candy-coated chocolate treats came out on top.

Nevada's neighbors were munching on fruity candies as well as chocolatey ones, including Starbursts, One Hundred Grand bars, and Mr. Goodbars.

Starburst, Skittles, and Hershey bars came out on top and were loved by seven states each.

Chocolate candies won the hearts of 33 states. The chocolatey candies included Almond Joys, Mars bars, Twix bars, paydays, Crunch bars, Baby Ruths, Butterfingers, Three Musketeers, Kit Kats, Snickers, One Hundred Grand Bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Milk Ways.

Two candy bars that didn't make it to the top of anyone's list was Mounds and peanut M&Ms.

Click here to see the full study.