Can You Guess The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor In Arizona?

By Ginny Reese

July 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Sunday (July 18th) is National Ice Cream Day!

Ice cream is a staple sweet treat that is loved by most, and with the summer heat, it's flying off the shelves faster than ever.

But which flavors get snatched up the quickest in the state?

Instacart conducted a study to determine which flavor of ice cream is the favorite in each state. The site determined this by looking at ice cream sales compared to the national average.

The study states:

"Because vanilla is hands down the most purchased ice cream flavor in every state — accounting for more than a quarter (26.2%) of all ice cream sales in the U.S. — we dug a little deeper to find out what people are buying when they step out of their vanilla comfort zone. To do this, we determined which ice cream flavor each state buys the most compared to the national average."

According to the study, Arizona's favorite ice cream flavor is Rocky Road. That flavor was tied with three other flavors for the second-most loved flavor in the country. Rocky Road tied with Green Tea, Coffee, and Birthday Cake.

Moose Tracks ice cream is top ice cream flavor, winning the hearts of 12 states.

Click here to see the full study.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Can You Guess The Most Popular Ice Cream Flavor In Arizona?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.