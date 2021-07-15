Members Of Florida White Supremacist Group Indicted On Federal Charges

By Bill Galluccio

July 15, 2021

Man on the chair in Handcuffs. Rear view and Closeup
Photo: Getty Images

Federal officials have arrested and charged 16 people who belonged to a white supremacist group in Florida. Prosecutors said that the men engaged in numerous criminal acts, including murder, selling drugs and guns, and kidnapping, and were charged in a 12-count racketeering indictment.

Authorities accused the men of using "corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees to gather information about people, investigations, and prosecutions, and to smuggle contraband to incarcerated inmates."

Members of the group, called the Unforgiven, were required to study "Aryan Philosophy" and get tattoos, including swastikas, iron crosses, and SS bolts. In order to join the group, potential members had to carry out acts of violence. The indictment listed several instances in which members assaulted Blacks Lives Matter protesters and other people they viewed a "race traitors."

The group also built a political arm, which prosecutors said was meant to "disguise the white supremacist roots of its political activity."

Several of the suspects are facing decades in prison on charges of Assault in Aid of Racketeering and Kidnapping in Aid of Racketeering. Those charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. Other members are facing charges that carry a maximum sentence of three to five years behind bars.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Members Of Florida White Supremacist Group Indicted On Federal Charges

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.