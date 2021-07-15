These Nevada Cities Are Among The Best For An Active Lifestyle

By Ginny Reese

July 15, 2021

Some cities cater to an active lifestyle more than others. This means that some places are more walkable, bike-friendly, or hike-friendly while having great weather and good air quality.

STORAGEcafé conducted a study to find out which cities in America cater to an active lifestyle the best.

The website states:

"We’ve analyzed cities based on several key indicators that foster an active lifestyle including venues for exercising, walkability, bike-friendliness, overall health, weather and natural conditions, including park space per capita, air quality index, days with precipitation, beach length and fitness club access and costs..."

Overall, it seemed like western and southern cities came out on top.

So how did cities in Nevada do?

Two cities in Nevada placed in the top 20 best cities for an active lifestyle.

Henderson came in at number 10 on the list, followed by Reno at number 11.

The best city overall for an active lifestyle is Irvine, California, followed by Long Beach, California in second.

According to STORAGEcafé, here are the top 20 cities for an active lifestyle.

  1. Irvine, CA
  2. Long Beach, CA
  3. Chandler, AZ
  4. Scottsdale, AV
  5. Arlington ,VA
  6. Minneapolis, MN
  7. Omaha, NE
  8. Boise, ID
  9. Seattle, WA
  10. Henderson, NV
  11. Reno, NV
  12. Madison, WI
  13. San Diego, CA
  14. Pittsburgh, PA
  15. Gilbert, AZ
  16. Plano, TX
  17. Glendale, AZ
  18. Tampa, FL
  19. Lincoln, NE
  20. St. Petersburg, FL

Click here to check out the full list.

