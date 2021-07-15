This Is Nevada's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

By Ginny Reese

July 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fast food is extremely popular in the United States, so much so that certain fast food chains have gained massive followings.

Different states seem to love certain fast food chains more than others.

Can you guess the most popular fast food restaurant in Nevada?

World Population Review conducted a study to determine the most popular fast food chain in each state.

According to World Population Review, the most popular fast food chain in Nevada is In-N-Out.

Nevada isn't the only state that loves In-N-Out. It was also the favorite of Utah, California, and Arizona.

The most popular fast food chain across the country by far was Chick-Fil-A. It was the favorite of 21 states.

The second-most loved fast food chain was McDonald's. It was the favorite of 11 states.

In 2020, the most popular food chain in the country was Sonic. The website states:

"This may have contributed to Sonic being the most popular in 14 states because of its drive-in style service, which was accessible while many restaurants did not offer dine-in service."

Click here to see the full study.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Is Nevada's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.