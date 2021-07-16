Is Your Favorite Fast-Food Chain The Same As All Of Wisconsin's?

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 16, 2021

Recieving ordered take out food and coffe to go
Photo: Getty Images

Deciding what fast-food chain you want to go to can be stressful because there are so many options to pick from.

To make it easier on you, you can head to your state's most popular fast-food spot.

Cheapism compiled a list of each state's most popular fast-food choice, and the results might surprise you.

Researchers collected data from June 12, 2019, to June 12, 2020, as well as a couple of months during the pandemic to see which fast-food chains were each state's favorite.

The study found that Sonic, a drive-in restaurant, was the most popular fast-food chain in 14 states. Not far behind Sonic, Taco Bell and Wendy's were the most desired fast-food restaurant in nine different states, and McDonald's was the favorite in eight.

So, what is Wisconsin's most popular fast-food chain?

Like two other states, Wisconsin's favorite spot is Culver's.

Here are Wisconsin's top five most popular fast-food chains:

  1. Culver's
  2. Wendy's
  3. McDonald's
  4. Taco Bell
  5. Subway

Here is what the report had to say about its findings in Wisconsin:

"It's no surprise that Culver's is the top choice in Wisconsin, where it's headquartered. It has built its brand around using Wisconsin ingredients, and brings the joy of fried cheese curds to the rest of the country."

To see the complete list, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Is Your Favorite Fast-Food Chain The Same As All Of Wisconsin's?

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.