Texas Woman Searching For 'Hero' Delivery Man Who Killed Spider

By Anna Gallegos

July 16, 2021

A man who made an Amazon delivery went above and beyond their job by killing a scary spider on a Texas customer's porch.

Now the woman wants to find the employee and thank him.

On Wednesday, TikTok user @gwenniesanchez uploaded a video of the spider killing. In it, she shows that she asked the delivery person to kill her unwelcome guest.

"There is a huge spider on my front porch who is refusing to leave and I'm too scared to go out my front door," she wrote. "If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you!"

The spider can be seen crawling on top of Gwen's Ring doorbell camera, which makes it look even larger than it is.

Multiple commenters pointed out that the spider is likely a wolf spider, and they generally leave humans alone unless attacked. Regardless, the driver took off his shoe and gave it a good smack. Viewers hailed him as a hero.

Gwen posted a follow up video in her attempts to find the man. She left a sign on her front door that said: "Hello Amazon! Thank you for killing the spider yesterday! You are actually Tik Tok famous now." It also asked if he's single and what's his Venmo.

She hasn't found out who he is yet.

@gwenniesanchez

Reply to @gwenniesanchez Part 2? It was not Amazon 😭 I ordered some more stuff so stay tuned #spider #RIP #amazon #amazonfinds #quarentineproblems

♬ Somebody's Watching Me (Single Version) - Rockwell

