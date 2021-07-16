Texas Woman Searching For 'Hero' Delivery Man Who Killed Spider

A man who made an Amazon delivery went above and beyond their job by killing a scary spider on a Texas customer's porch.

Now the woman wants to find the employee and thank him.

On Wednesday, TikTok user @gwenniesanchez uploaded a video of the spider killing. In it, she shows that she asked the delivery person to kill her unwelcome guest.

"There is a huge spider on my front porch who is refusing to leave and I'm too scared to go out my front door," she wrote. "If you could kill the spider for me that would be amazing. Thank you!"

The spider can be seen crawling on top of Gwen's Ring doorbell camera, which makes it look even larger than it is.