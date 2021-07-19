Dozens Of Swimmers Become Ill After 'Chemical Incident' At Texas Water Park

Dozens of people said they felt sick while visiting a water park in Spring, Texas, over the weekend.

“What began as a fun family day has turned into very much a nightmare for many families,” Harris County Judge Lina Hildalgo said during a Saturday news conference.

First responders were called out to the kiddie pool area at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown after swimmers and the lifeguard reportedly had skin irritation, started vomiting, and had problems breathing.

A 3-year-old girl and a pregnant woman who went into labor were rushed to the hospital. Both are said to be fine.

More than 30 people were taken to local hospitals while another 55 people refused transportation, KPRC reported.

“I thought it was a terrorist attack it felt like we got gassed,” visitor Steven Morris told the TV station.

Park officials say the sudden illnesses were caused by "a vapor release in a small outdoor section of the park that quickly dissipated."

Early tests show that the water had a chemical combination of 35% sulfuric acid and 10-13% bleach, ABC News reported. Six Flags officials are unsure what caused the chemicals to leak out, but closed the park on Sunday and Money to investigate.

The Spring Fire Department placed hoses on its truck ladder to decontaminate the nearly 100 park visitors who were exposed to the chemical mix.