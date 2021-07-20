Can You Guess The Most Commonly-Misspelled Word In Nevada?

By Ginny Reese

July 20, 2021

Do you have that one word that you just can't ever spell correctly? You aren't alone!

Experts at AT&T released a study that determined the word that each state struggled with the most. The website states:

"We at AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched "how to spell" words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends. After diving into these numbers, we see each state has its own spelling struggles, though there is some commonality across the US. And while some of these entries may surprise you, others definitly definitely will not."

According to the study, the word that was misspelled the most in the entire country was "quarantine." 12 states searched "how to spell quarantine" more often than any other word. According to AT&T, the most common misspelling of that word was "corn teen."

Seven states struggled with the word "favorite," while six struggled with "coronavirus."

So what word did Nevada residents struggle with?

According to the study, the word that was misspelled the most in Nevada was "quarantine."

Nevada's neighbors misspelled the words "quarantine," "which," "piece," "separate," and "definitely."

The words that states misspelled the most were:

  • definitely
  • quarantine
  • separate
  • favorite
  • coronavirus
  • government
  • succeed
  • every
  • which
  • exercise
  • believe
  • piece
  • eighty
  • pharaoh
  • receive
  • multiplication
  • watch

Click here to see the full study.

