PHOTOS: Teen Driver Crashes Into Abraham Lincoln's Historic Family Home

By Jason Hall

July 20, 2021

A teenage driver drove through the historic Massachusetts family home of President Abraham Lincoln after she tried to avoid hitting a squirrel.

The Hingham Police Department shared photos of the incident on its Facebook account last week, confirming a 19-year-old driver drove approximately half of a 2014 Audi Q7 into the Samuel Lincoln House on North Street, which was built by President Lincoln's great-grandfather in 1650.

The department confirmed the woman -- who was the only person inside the vehicle -- admitted to swerving in order to avoid hitting a squirrel in the road at the time of the crash.

"The car, a 2014 Audi Q7, had been traveling east on North St. from Beal St," the department wrote in the Facebook post. "The driver said she swerved to avoid a squirrel in the road and drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk, and into the front of the house. Approximately half of the car entered the home. The driver, an 19 year old Hingham woman, was alone in the car. She was issued a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes.

Posted by Hingham Police on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Police confirmed the Audi Q7 was removed from the house, which fully reopened at around 10:00 a.m. on the day of the crash.

The 19-year-old woman was not injured in the accident.

