Phoenix Suns Fans Blaming 'Kardashian Curse' For Loss In NBA Finals

The Phoenix Suns had a devastating loss in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, losing 105-98. HITC reported that fans are blaming the loss on the 'Kardashian Curse."

People all over Twitter are blaming Devin Booker's poor performance in the finals on the Kardashian curse. Kendall Jenner denied the whole existence of the curse and said that it was "offensive." "Kardashian" as well as "Kendall" are now both trending on Twitter as well.

So what is the Kardashian Curse?

Fans have joked for years that the curse exists. It basically just means that any man who dates a Kardashian or Jenner is cursed for the rest of their life. In this case, it supposedly led to a hard loss for Suns' player Devin Booker.

Previously, Ray J, Lamar Odom, and Kris Humphries all dates Kardashians and ended up with bad luck down the road.

Twitter has gone crazy after the loss. One user wrote, "I'm not superstitious but the Kardashian/Jenner NBA curse is real." Another user tweeted, "I guess the Kardashian/Jenner NBA curse is a real thing. Unlucky for DBooker and the Suns."

