See Where D.C. Ranks On A List Of States With The Most UFO Sightings

Have you ever seen an unidentified flying object?

If you live in Washington, D.C., it's less likely to happen than most other states.

Stacker.com released its list ranking the U.S. states with the most reported UFO sighings, with the District of Columbia ranking No. 51 behind all 50 states U.S. states.

According to the study, there were only 87 sightings in Washington, D.C. dating back to 1400.

The study reports the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented 90,000 UFO sightings since it was founded in 1974.

Here's Stacker's full list of states with the most UFO sightings: