See Where D.C. Ranks On A List Of States With The Most UFO Sightings

By Jason Hall

July 21, 2021

UFO Beaming up a Man
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever seen an unidentified flying object?

If you live in Washington, D.C., it's less likely to happen than most other states.

Stacker.com released its list ranking the U.S. states with the most reported UFO sighings, with the District of Columbia ranking No. 51 behind all 50 states U.S. states.

According to the study, there were only 87 sightings in Washington, D.C. dating back to 1400.

The study reports the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented 90,000 UFO sightings since it was founded in 1974.

Here's Stacker's full list of states with the most UFO sightings:

  1. California- 10,333
  2. Florida- 5,826
  3. Washington- 4,351
  4. Texas- 3,848
  5. New York- 3,830
  6. Pennsylvania- 3,517
  7. Arizona- 3,188
  8. Ohio- 3,012
  9. Illinois- 2,758
  10. North Carolina- 2,629
  11. Michigan- 2,475
  12. Oregon- 2,316
  13. Colorado- 2,187
  14. New Jersey- 1,972
  15. Georgia- 1,952
  16. Virginia- 1,913
  17. Massachusetts- 1,884
  18. Missouri- 1,870
  19. Indiana- 1,839
  20. South Carolina- 1,759
  21. Wisconsin- 1,666
  22. Tennessee- 1,556
  23. Connecticut- 1,496
  24. Minnesota- 1,482
  25. Maryland- 1,300
  26. Kentucky- 1,160
  27. New Mexico- 1,143
  28. Nevada- 1,095
  29. Utah- 1,070
  30. Idaho- 1,001
  31. Oklahoma- 994
  32. Alabama- 962
  33. New Hampshire- 863
  34. Iowa- 833
  35. Maine- 826
  36. Kansas- 795
  37. Arkansas- 788
  38. Louisiana- 763
  39. Montana- 717
  40. West Virginia- 621
  41. Mississippi- 537
  42. Hawaii- 495
  43. Nebraska- 468
  44. Vermont- 459
  45. Alaska- 448
  46. Rhode Island- 448
  47. Delaware- 294
  48. South Dakota- 272
  49. Wyoming- 266
  50. North Dakota- 192
  51. District of Columbia- 87

