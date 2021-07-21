This Is The Highest-Rated Hot Dog Restaurant In Salt Lake City

By Ginny Reese

July 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Today is National Hot Dog Day, which gives you the perfect excuse to go out and try the highest-rated hot dogs in town.

So where is that, exactly?

According to Yelp, one restaurant in Salt Lake City takes the crown as the best hot dogs in the area.

With four out of five stars and lots of reviews, World's Best Corn Dogs came out on top.

The eatery, which is a food truck service, was voted Utah's best food truck in 2020.

One Yelp review for the restaurant states:

"My family is OBSESSED! My sister thinks these are even better than the ones found at Disneyland. Every time I go get one, I always tell myself they can't be that good just to keep by expectations low, but then the corndogs are always the perfect combination of crispy batter on the outside and salty hot dog on the inside. Wow. You will every so often start to crave these corndogs and find a need to figure out where exactly these food trucks currently are."

According to Yelp, here are the top 10 hot dog restaurants in the Salt Lake City area.

  1. World's Best Corn Dogs
  2. J Dawgs
  3. Olympus Burger
  4. Hires Big H (Midvale)
  5. Hot Dog on a Stick
  6. Utah Killer Dogs
  7. Fat Jack's Tap House
  8. Atlantis Burgers
  9. Hires Big H (West Valle City)
  10. Dawgz N' Leenks

Click here to see the full list.

