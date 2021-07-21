This Restaurant Has The Best Hot Dogs In Columbia

For many people, hot dogs are the go-to food for summer and barbecues. They are an American classic for a reason: They're easy to make, taste good, and are available almost anywhere. So with all the amazing restaurants around Columbia, how do you know where to start looking?

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the portable meal.

So which Columbia restaurant has the highest-rated hot dogs?

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

Despite the name, this joint serves up the best hot dogs in all of Columbia, according to Yelp. With 4.5 stars and nearly 600 reviews, it seems that anyone dropping by can find something they'll like. Among their specialties are the Dragged Through The Garden Dog, with pickles, onions and tomatoes, the Italian Dog, with provolone cheese, garlic mayo, pepper and onions, the Columbia Dog, with chili, slaw and onions, and much more. All hot dogs even come with a mini cinnamon roll.

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli is located at 2617 Devine Street. For more information, visit their website here.