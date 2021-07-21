VIDEO: Chaos Erupts After Shots Fired During Bucks Championship Celebration

Several gunshots were fired, erupting chaos in Milwaukee as Bucks fans celebrated the NBA team's title win Tuesday night (July 20), and it was all caught on camera.

Two separate shootings took place near Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee's local news channel, WISN 12, had their cameras rolling as the shots began and the fear in the crowd can be seen and heard as people are fleeing from the area.

According to WISN 12, the two shootings took place just a block apart. One on Juneau Avenue and Water Street and the other on Knapp Street and Water Street.

Police say three people were injured during both shootings. A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were injured at the shooting on Juneau and Water, and a 22-year-old man was injured at the shooting on Knapp and Water. Fortunately, police say all three victims are expected to survive.

An investigation into both shootings is currently underway and police say they do have people in custody relating to both incidents, WISN 12 reported.

Warning: Video may be unsettling.