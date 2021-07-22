Airplane Landing Gear Falls From Sky, Lands On New England Golf Course

A strange object fell from the sky and onto a New England golf course this week.

The Gorham Police Department in Maine shared a post on its Facebook account Wednesday (July 21) featuring photos of an airplane landing gear that apparently fell onto a local golf course on Tuesday (July 20).

Local police said the strut with tire and wheel attached crashed down on the fairway of the seventh hole at the Gorham Country Club.

Fortunately, no one on the golf course was injured and the plane made a safe and successful "belly landing" on Long Island, New York, MacArthur Airport officials confirmed to the department.