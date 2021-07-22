Here Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Cleveland
By Kelly Fisher
July 22, 2021
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a good slice of pizza.
Luckily, fellow pizza lovers have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best pizza places in Cleveland, and share their experiences.
To make the list of best pizza places even more accessible, Stacker compiled a list of the 15 highest-rated pizza restaurants from TripAdvisor.
The data journalism hub states:
“There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.”
So, which pizza places are Cleveland’s best?
These are the Top 10 highest-rated pizza places on TripAdvisor:
- Masthead Brewing Co., at 1261 Superior Ave E
- Pizza 216, at 401 Euclid Ave
- Saucy Brew Works, at 2885 Detroit Ave
- Mama Santa’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, at 12305 Mayfield Rd
- Geraci’s Restaurant, at 2266 Warrensville Center Rd
- Vincenza’s Pizza & Pasta, at 603 Prospect Ave E
- Il Rione, at 1302 W 65 St
- Citizen Pie, at 15710 Waterloo Rd
- A Slice Above, at 8788 Pearl Rd
- Crust, at 2258 Professor Ave
