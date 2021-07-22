Other States Don't Understand Why Texans Love This Movie Theater Snack

By Anna Gallegos

July 22, 2021

If you go to any movie theater in Texas, 9 times out of 10 pickles will be on sale at the concession stands right next to the popcorn and candy.

Some places are old school and will sell dill pickles from a giant jar, but most places will give you an individually packaged pickle in its own bag of brine. Hardcore fans will even throw a pickle on top of their popcorn for an extra salty kick.

Whatever the form, movie theater pickles are truly a Texas treat. Most native Texans don't find out its a regional specialty until they leave the state.

Non-Texans can't wrap their heads around the idea of a movie theater pickle.

So were does this unconventional movie theater treat come from?

Immigrants may have something to do with it. German and other Eastern European settlers brought pickles with them when they put down roots in Texas in the mid-1800s, and pickles became a part of the state's cuisine, according to the San Antonio Express News.

Pickles at the movies at least dates back to the 1950s, the Dallas Morning News reported. A paper from the 1957 hints that theater pickles came from Germany, where it was popular to eat during shows.

Movie theater pickles have stuck around since then. You can occasionally find theater pickles in other southern states, but it's something that northern states haven't adopted and they're really missing out.

