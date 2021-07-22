Other States Don't Understand Why Texans Love This Movie Theater Snack

If you go to any movie theater in Texas, 9 times out of 10 pickles will be on sale at the concession stands right next to the popcorn and candy.

Some places are old school and will sell dill pickles from a giant jar, but most places will give you an individually packaged pickle in its own bag of brine. Hardcore fans will even throw a pickle on top of their popcorn for an extra salty kick.

Whatever the form, movie theater pickles are truly a Texas treat. Most native Texans don't find out its a regional specialty until they leave the state.