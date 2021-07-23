2 Nebraska Cities Among The Best For Hipsters

By Kelly Fisher

July 23, 2021

Young friends with guitar having fun at summer beach party
Photo: Getty Images

Calling all hipsters!

The rankings are in, and they reveal the most hipster-friendly cities across the U.S.

The list comes from LawnStarter, which compared “the 150 biggest U.S. cities based on 23 anti-mainstream factors — from access to thrift stores, farmers markets, and record stores to urban gardening- and biking-friendliness.”

What exactly defines a “hipster,” you might ask? Oxford Languages says a hipster is “a person who follows the latest trends and fashions, especially those regarded as being outside the cultural mainstream.” You may also be picturing “vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards,” as LawnStarter describes in its report on the 2021 Best Cities for Hipsters.

So, where are the best places for “hipsters” in the U.S., according to LawnStarter?

Two Nebraska cities made the list.

These are the most hipster-friendly cities in Nebraska, and how they stack up among the rest of the cities in the ranking:

  • No. 88: Lincoln
  • No. 106: Omaha

These are the Top 10 hipster-friendly cities in the U.S.:

  1. San Francisco, CA
  2. Portland, OR
  3. Oakland, CA
  4. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  5. Jersey City, NJ
  6. Tempe, AZ
  7. Huntington Beach, CA
  8. Honolulu, HI
  9. Providence, RI
  10. New Orleans, LA

See the rest of the list and more info from LawnStarter here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 2 Nebraska Cities Among The Best For Hipsters

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.