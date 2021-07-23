Here Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Cincinnati
By Kelly Fisher
July 23, 2021
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a good slice of pizza.
Luckily, fellow pizza lovers have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best pizza places in Cincinnati, and share their experiences.
To make the list of best pizza places even more accessible, Stacker compiled a list of the 30 highest-rated pizza restaurants from TripAdvisor.
The data journalism hub states:
“There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.”
So, which pizza places are the best in the Cincinnati area?
These are the Top 10 highest-rated pizza places on TripAdvisor:
- A Tavola, at 1220 Vine St.
- Dewey’s Pizza, at 265 Hosea Ave.
- Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, at 336 Monmouth St. in Newport, Kentucky
- Dewey’s Pizza, at 3014 Madison Rd.
- Dewey’s Pizza, at 11340 Montgomery Rd.
- The Gruff, at 129 E 2nd St. in Covington, Kentucky
- Goodfellas Pizzeria — Covington, at 603 Main St. in Covington, Kentucky
- Adriatico’s New York Style, at 113 W McMillan St.
- Joe’s Pizza Napoli, at 507 Chamber Dr.
- Dewey’s Pizza, at 7767 Kenwood Rd.
