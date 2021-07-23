Here's What T.J. Watt Said About New Teammate Melvin Ingram

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt is looking forward to playing alongside new teammate Melvin Ingram.

Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in an effort to "beef up the edge," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday (July 19), just prior to the team beginning training camp this week.

The three-time Pro Bowler spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, playing alongside TJ's brother, Derek Watt, for four seasons before the fullback joined the Steelers last season.

“I am excited,” Watt told reporters via BehindTheSteelCurtain.com. “I worked with him during the Pro Bowl and I used to watch Chargers games when Derek was playing in San Diego and Los Angeles. He’s just a player that has a lot of burst off the line of scrimmage. He’s got a phenomenal spin move and just seeing him in person, he is a colorful guy and I am excited to work with him.”

Ingram, 32, was limited to zero sacks during his first seven games in 2020 due to a knee ailment, which eventually landed him on injured reserve.

The former University of South Carolina standout was selected by the then-San Diego Chargers at No. 18 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent his entire career with the franchise prior to signing with Pittsburgh on Monday (July 19).

Ingram made three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances from 2017-19, before being limited by the knee injury in 2020.

The 32-year-old enters his 10th NFL season with 360 tackles, 49.0 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

Ingram joins a Steelers pass rush that is expected to be the best in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Given that the Steelers use a 3-4 defense, outside linebackers were included as edge defenders in the rankings, including Watt, an outside linebacker.

“I am excited to have more depth, have a guy like Melvin in our rotation, in our room. A guy that I’ve watched a lot of over the years. A guy that I can learn a lot from too. Excited to have more depth, excited for our team.”

The unit will also include a bigger role for linebacker Alex Highsmith, who replaces Bud Dupree amid his decision to sign with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

As a rookie, Highsmith started five games in the absence of Dupree, who experienced a season-ending ALC tear in December.

In April, Tomlin not only confirmed that Highsmith will continue to serve as the Steelers' starting outside linebacker amid Dupree's decision to sign with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent this offseason, but also credited his "natural maturation" during a pre-draft press conference alongside general manager Kevin Colbert.

"In regards to the loss of Bud and the expectations and the depth and things at that position, the lynchpin to that entire discussion is the natural maturation of Alex Highsmith from Year 1 to Year 2,” Tomlin said. “You know the standard of expectations that we have for our young players moving from [Year] 1 to [Year] 2. He could be the poster boy for that. We need a significant rise in terms of all areas of play from him. But I also think it’s reasonable to expect it given what he’s been exposed to, given the quality young man that he is and his work ethic and the environment we intend to put him in. I think it’s reasonable to expect him to rise up and meet the challenges.”

Highsmith appeared in all 16 games during his rookie season, recording 48 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, five tackle for loss and six QB hits in 2020.

Watt is coming off yet another dominant season in which he was a finalist for the 2020 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award won by Pittsburgh native and former University of Pitt standout Aaron Donald.

Watt earned a 91.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus after leading the NFL in sacks (15) and tackles for loss (26), while also recording 53 tackles, one interception, two forced fumbles and 41 QB hits.