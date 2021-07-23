These Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Louisville
By Anna Gallegos
July 23, 2021
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a good slice of pizza.
Luckily, fellow pizza lovers have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best pizza places in Louisville and share their experiences.
To make the list of best pizza places even more accessible, Stacker compiled a list of the 30 highest-rated pizza restaurants from TripAdvisor.
The data journalism hub states:
“There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.”
So, which pizza places are Louisville’s best?
These are the Top 10 highest-rated pizza places on TripAdvisor:
- The Original Impellizeri's Pizza, 110 West Main Street
- Coals Artisan Pizza, 3730 Frankfort Avenue
- Garage Bar, 700 E Market Street
- Sicilian Pizza and Pasta, 631 S 4th Street
- The Post, 1045 Gross Avenue
- Coals Artisan, 11615 Shelbyville Road, Suite 106
- Wick's Pizza Parlor, 975 Baxter Avenue
- Hometown Pizza, 4041 Preston Highway
- Parlour, 131 West Chestnut Street
- The Original Impellizzeri's Pizza, 1381 Bardstown Road
See the full list here.