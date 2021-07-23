These Louisiana Cities Are Among The Worst In The U.S. For Renters

As many potential home-buyers have come to realize, the housing market in the U.S. is a tricky situation. Whether it's due to low supply of available homes or the houses on the market are not in your price range, sometimes renting is the better option. Some cities, however, are better for renters than others.

WalletHub recently released a study that compared over 180 of the largest cities in the country to determine which are the best and the worst for renters, and several in Louisiana made the cut.

So which Louisiana cities made the list?

No. 167: Shreveport

No. 168: Baton Rouge

No. 179: New Orleans

All three cities on the list ranked near the bottom, making them some of the worst cities for renters in the country, with New Orleans named the worst in Louisiana.

Here are the Top 10 cities chosen as the best for renters:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Cedar Rapids, Iowa Overland Park, Kansas Fargo, North Dakota Lincoln, Nebraska Columbia, Maryland Bismarck, North Dakota El Paso, Texas Lewiston, Maine Nashua, New Hampshire

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities using two factors: rental market & affordability and quality of life. These factors were then evaluated using 22 relevant metrics, including share of renters, rental vacancy rate, rental affordability, rent-to-price ratio, cost of living, job market, safety, weather, and city satisfaction ranking, among others.

Check out the full list here.