This Nevada City Among The Best For Hipsters

Break out the vintage apparel, vinyl records, banjos, and beards because one Nevada city made it to the top of the list for hipster-friendliness.

LawnStarter conducted a study to determine which cities in America were best for hipsters. To determine the list, the website compared the 150 biggest cities in the country based on 23 anti-mainstream factors including thrift stores, farmers markets, and urban gardening.

Based on the study, Las Vegas landed at number 55 on the list, followed by Reno at number 56. Las Vegas was 26th overall for "culture" and 36th overall for "fashion."

Henderson made the list, but it was close to the bottom. The city came in at number 116 on the list and was one of the very worst for "fashion," "culture," and "food and drinks."

According to the study, the best city in America for hipster-friendliness was San Francisco, California. Here are the top 20 cities in America for hipsters:

San Francisco, California Portland, Oregon Oakland, California Fort Lauderdale, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey Tempe, Arizona Huntingdon Beach, California Honolulu, Hawaii Providence, Rhode Island New Orleans, Louisiana Santa Rosa, California Washington, D.C. Salt Lake City, Utah Glendale, California Richmond, Virginia Seattle, Washington Ontario, California Boston, Massachusetts Long Beach, California Cincinnati, Ohio

Click here to check out the full study.