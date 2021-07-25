Kanye West Is Reportedly Living In Mercedes-Benz Stadium To Finish 'Donda'
By Katrina Nattress
July 25, 2021
Kanye West apparently never left Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium after hosting a DONDA listening party there on Thursday (July 22). As TMZ reports, the rapper set up a studio space and living quarters in the stadium, and even brought in a private chef, so he could put the finishing touches on the project. Sources told the outlet that Kanye "was so inspired by the 'Donda' crowd, he wanted to stay in Atlanta and finish things up." He even canceled his set at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami so he could keep working.
But that didn't stop him from having some fun. On Saturday (July 24), Ye was spotted walking around the stadium during an Atlanta United soccer game, wearing the same outfit he had on during the DONDA event. He even shared footage on Instagram, which you can see below.
In typical Yeezy fashion, DONDA was supposed to drop shortly after the listening party ended; however, Friday came and went without an album release. According to internet personality Justin Laboy, Ye's long-awaited 10th album has been pushed to an August 6 release because "HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART."