Chance The Rapper To Host Free 'Books & Breakfast' Events For Chicago Kids

Chance the Rapper is hosting a free “Books and Breakfast” program in Chicago communities via his nonprofit organization.

He founded Social Works to “ empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement,” the organization’s website reads.

In his latest initiative, the artist and humanitarian is teaming up with “a good friend and incredible educator, Ms. Bri McLean,” Social Works announced in a post on its social media channels.

The “Books and Breakfast” program aims to help kids — specifically, students age 3 to 8 years old — become stronger readers:

“BOOKS & BREAKFAST provides culturally responsive early literacy programming and materials that support families and communities to build a love for reading in their youth ages 3-8. Books and Breakfast rest on the shoulders of the Black Panthers’Free Breakfast Program of the early 1970s which fed tens of thousands of children across the country. This program launches July 31st, moving throughout the city with the programming every other week at various Chicago Park District branches throughout the city. These events are FREE!”

People have the option of bringing their kids to an event in West Chatham on July 31, in Garfield Park on August 7, in Englewood on August 14, or in North Lawndale on August 21.

Register to attend or volunteer here.