Here Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Atlanta
By Kelly Fisher
July 26, 2021
Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a good slice of pizza.
Luckily, fellow pizza lovers have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best pizza places in Atlanta, and share their experiences.
To make the list of best pizza places even more accessible, Stacker compiled a list of the 30 highest-rated pizza restaurants from TripAdvisor.
The data journalism hub states:
“There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.”
So, which pizza places are the best in Atlanta?
These are the Top 10 highest-rated pizza places on TripAdvisor:
- Antico Pizza Napoletana, at 1093 Hemphill Ave NW
- Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria, 300 Marietta St NW
- Mellow Mushroom Atlanta - Downtown, at 400 West Peachtree St Suite #1
- DaVinci’s Pizzeria, 1270 W Peachtree St NW
- Amalfi Pizza, 17 Andrew Young International Blvd NE 2nd Floor
- Fritti, 309 N Highland Ave NE
- Fellini’s Pizza, 2809 Peachtree Rd NE
- Baraonda, 710 Peachtree St NE
- Fellini’s Pizza, 909 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
- Nancy’s Chicago Pizza, 265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
